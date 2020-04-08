Ariel Miramontes became famous thanks to his character “Albertano Santacruz” in comedy shows “Maria of all angels” Y “We the handsome ones”, but during the quarantine the actor has shared with his fans through his account Instagram several videos in which he appears at home, living with his children and with his pets.

Great surprise has caused one of the most recent publications of Ariel who, characterized as “Albertano”, is shown with a beard and kissing a peacock; Many have admired the beauty of the bird, but others have wondered why this show of affection is due.

Ariel is a great animal lover, and one of his favorite pets is precisely “Felipe the beautiful”, a peacock whom he and his children love very much. In one of the images, “Albertano” did not hesitate to write the following message: “Good morning in the morning! #Felipeelhermoso always haughty and proud, anyone with that tail has the right to look over their shoulders.”

