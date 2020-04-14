We have lived through difficult times, times of confinement, alertness, pandemic and great economic and social difficulties. However, it is not about the end or the beginning, but about another part of our, sometimes abrupt, journey. A path that, we are beginning to understand, we must all overcome. That must have thought some of the voice actors (originals) that give voice to the saga resident Evil, led by the incombustible Albert Wesker, when launching a curious video that revolves around the COVID-19.

It has been D.C. Douglas, actor who lends his voice to Albert Wesker in the Capcom saga, in charge of publishing, through his official Twitter profile, a fun video, recorded from an African volcano in full activity, in which some of the most iconic characters in the franchise (and their respective voices) speak to us about the importance of staying safe at home as the only weapon with which to fight this damn virus , sharing, in turn, some guidelines with which to contribute their grain of sand, in a humorous key, to achieve bend the curve. We leave you with the video in question, hoping it will serve to face this situation in a different and fun way.

See also

What did you think of the message? Do you plan to listen to the scientist, very very infected, Albert Wesker? What is indisputable is that facing this challenge with the best possible humor is a great plan. And play the latest installments of the Resident Evil saga, published on Nintendo Switch, the perfect complement to cope with this situation. For sample, the analyzes of the fifth and sixth numbered installment.

Source

Related