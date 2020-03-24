Albert Uderzo, legendary creator of “Asterix”, dies at 92

The cartoonist Albert Uderzo, one of the parents of the Asterix and Obelix comics, has died at the age of 92, as reported by .. “Albert Uderzo died while sleeping in his Neuilly home from a heart attack not related to coronavirus. He had been very tired for several weeks, “family sources told the French news agency.

Albert Uderzo

Together with the screenwriter René Goscinny, Uderzo created the famous comics in 1959. They soon became a mass phenomenon that, to this day, has sold 335 million copies worldwide, translated into 111 languages and dialects. His partner Goscinny passed away in 1977 at age 51. Together they released 24 albums.

After signing a dozen solo albums, Uderzo hung up the brush in 2010, taking over from Jean-Yves Ferri as screenwriter and Didier Conrad as cartoonist, although he continued to supervise the content of the comics. The last copy created by him, “Asterix and Obelix, the golden book”, was published in 2009, just 50 years after Astérix’s first cartoon came out in Pilote magazine, in 1959. The first album, “Astérix, the Gallic”, was released in 1961.

A film story

The story of resistance of the fierce Gauls against the Roman Empire had many adaptations for the big screen. To get started, up to 10 animated films such as “The Twelve Trials of Asterix” (1976) and “Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion“(2018). In real action, four films have been made, such as” Astérix y Obélix contra César “(1999) and” Astérix y Obélix: Misión Cleopatra “(2002), a saga starring Christian Clavier, Gérard Depardieu and Roberto Benigni .

