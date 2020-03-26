Albert Uderzo, co-creator of Asterix, loses his life | AP

Albert UderzoOne of two creators of the endearing comic book character Asterix who captured the spirit of the Gauls of old and gained worldwide recognition, he died on Tuesday at the age of 92.

Relatives of the creator shared that the cause of his departure was a heart attack in the suburb of Neuilly, just outside Paris, French media reported.

Asterix, portrayed as a short man who always wears a winged helmet, was created in the early 1960s by Uderzo and Rene Goscinny. The hero lived in a town in Gaul, today France, resisting the Roman conquerors along with his inseparable friend, the burly Obelix.

On November 5, 1977, when Uderzo had much of the “Asterix in Belgium” story drawn, Goscinny died.

From that moment until the end of that volume, Uderzo drew rain. A gray, intense, sad rain.

Albert Uderzo died while sleeping at his home in Neuilly from a heart attack unrelated to the coronavirus. He had been very tired for several weeks, his son-in-law Bernard de Choisy said, according to the French press.

Uderzo initially illustrated characters created alongside writer Renee Goscinny. After Goscinny’s death in 1977, Uderzo also took on the role of writer of comic books.

A comic-book-inspired theme park outside Paris draws tens of thousands of fans of the iconic resistance hero and his strong henchman Obelix.