There is very little left, we are a few weeks away. With great enthusiasm, many nerves and eager to see his face. On the other hand, I am also already thinking that we are going to have to change many diapers, combined with the work in the office and with other initiatives that we do, "he explained during his live connection and before joking about the time that has passed since the last time he had to take care of a newborn. "It's like riding a bicycle."

The one who was a deputy and president of the Ciudadanos party, father of the little Daniella, nine years old, along with her ex-partner Mariona Saperas, has also spoken of the illusion that her first-born feels before the imminent arrival of his sister. In short, the lawyer's entire family and loved ones are "very happy and looking forward" to welcoming the new member of their offspring. "I really feel like it and my daughter Daniela is also very excited. Everyone in the family is very happy and looking forward to it, "he said.

Fortunately for the couple, Malú’s pregnancy is being relatively mild despite the insomnia problems and the mood changes that the artist sometimes suffers due to pregnancy, two factors that, in any case, have not subtracted nor an iota of magic and beauty to the experience you are living. “I am having a great pregnancy, it is being very easy and beautiful, comfortable. Of course, I have been sleepless from the beginning. I really want to eat and cry because of hormones,” revealed the artist in the aforementioned conversation.