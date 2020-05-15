Albert Rivera and Malú have left behind the hermeticism that they showed off at the dawn of their relationship and, in the final stretch of the singer’s pregnancy, they have confessed their feelings, his hope and also his nerves for the imminent arrival of the baby. A few days ago, it was the Madrilenian woman who in an interview in ‘El Hormiguero’ confirmed that inside her she has a girl for whom they have not yet decided on the name: “We have not decided yet. We will have those kinds of conversations later. You have to see what it has a face too“he acknowledged.

The young woman also revealed what has been the happiest moment of gestation, a stage that she has lived with special uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic and with the obligation to deny certain information that they assured that she would give birth at home. “The most beautiful thing about pregnancy is when you start to notice … You want to die. Feeling my baby inside regardless of what the pregnancy is like, “she said.

And if Malú showed his desire to have his little girl already in his arms, Albert Rivera has confessed the same feelings during a webinar by the consulting firm Thinking Heads in which he has participated. “There is nothing more beautiful than waiting for the birth of a child“has confessed the ex-leader of Citizens, retired from political life since the last General Elections.

The Catalan started a new life and he feels “happy“and with time to dedicate both to your partner and to the new family that is to come.”I am eager, nervous and excited to see my daughter’s face. Few weeks left. We are going to have to change many diapers and I will combine it with a lot of work in the office. But my whole family is very excited, also my daughter Daniela“he stressed.

The couple is already finalizing the details of the room for the little girl and a few weeks ago some photographs of some workers unloading large packages at the happy parents’ home saw the light. After several months of rumors, some images confirmed their relationship, something similar to what happened with the pregnancy, although this time the two wanted to avoid speculation and published a tender photo on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the future birth.