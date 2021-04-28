Albert Ramos wins Fernando Verdasco and goes to the second round in Estoril

Albert ramos He beat this Tuesday by two sets (3-6, 3-6) to also Spanish Fernando Verdasco and goes to the round of 16 in the Estoril Open.

Ramos, 33, is ranked 46th in the ATP rankings while his 37-year-old opponent is 71st in the rankings.

The match closes the day today in which a change was notified: the Japanese Kei nishikori, 41st in the ranking, leaves the competition after injuring his right abductor during training yesterday, as reported by the Estoril Open on his official Twitter account.

Nishikori, who played tomorrow against the South African Kevin Anderson, will be replaced by Spanish Roberto Carballés Baena, which was defeated on April 25 by Nuno Borges in two sets (5-7, 4-6).

The Estoril Open has as the last winner in the individual category: Stefanos Tsitsipás, who won the award in 2019 when he beat the Argentine in the final Carlos Cuevas.

In 2020 the tournament was not held due to the pandemic.

In the 2021 edition, the seeds that have gone directly to the round of 16 are the Canadian Denis Shapovalov (14th ATP Ranking), the Chilean Christian karin (22nd ATP Ranking), the French Ugo Humbert (31st ATP Ranking) and the recently retired Kai nishikori (41st ATP Ranking).