Albert Ramos, to Estoril rooms

The Spanish Albert ramos, seventh seeded, beat the French on Thursday Pierre-Hugues Herbert by 6-2 and 7-6 (3) in the round of 16 of the ATP 250 from Estoril (Portugal) and got the pass to the quarterfinals.

In this phase, Ramos, 33 years old and 46 in the ATP ranking, will face the French Corentin Moutet, 22 years old and 73 in the world and who achieved a place in the quarterfinals after winning 6-4, 2-6 and 6 -4 to the first favorite, Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

The meeting closed a day in which the defeat of the Spanish Pedro Martínez against the British Cameron Norrie by 4-6, 7-6 (1) and 7-5 stood out.

The second-seeded Chilean Christian Garín also made it to the quarterfinals, in his case without having to play against Frenchman Richard Gasquet, who was injured in the left adductor muscle.

This Friday, already in the quarterfinals, the match between Frenchman Ugo Humbert stands out. third favorite, and the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich, eighth and who agreed at the expense of the French Jérémy Chardy with a 6-1 and 6-2.