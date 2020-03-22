Albert Ramos out of the final in Chile

Spanish tennis player Albert Ramos gave in (7-6 (5), 6-2) This Saturday against the Norwegian Casper Ruud to stay at the gates of the final of the tournament in Santiago de Chile, category ATP 250 and that is played on land.

03/01/2020

Act at 00:27

CET

Europa Press

Ramos could not handle an inspired Rudd, intractable on his serve without giving up even a ‘break’ option this week, and who will play his second final in three weeks. The champion in Buenos Aires will seek the second title of his career against the Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild or the Argentine Renzo Olivo.

The young Norwegian was able to break the Spanish in the fourth game, and also in the tenth, where Ramos saved three set balls. Thus they reached an equal tie-break that Ruud signed up for. Ramos still returned whole, but without managing to harm the rest, while the Norwegian added four games in a row to beat.

.