Albert Ramos joins Nadal and Bautista and does not attend the Tokyo Games

Updated 06/17/2021 – 15:01

After the resignations from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics of Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista, the first two swords of Spanish tennis, the third arrives.

In this case it is Albert Ramos, number 38 in the ranking and had entered the list directly after Bautista’s absence.

Ramos, who this season has achieved his third professional title in the land of Estoril, is aware at 33 he must take great care of his calendar.

“It has always been a pride to defend Spain in the Davis Cup and I had the opportunity to be in Ro. I would have loved to participate in other Games under normal circumstances. But it is an atypical season due to the pandemic and traveling to Tokyo completely disrupts the calendar because with the trip it is three weeks. I wish the Spanish delegation all the luck. ”

For now Spain has confirmed the names of Pablo Carreo and Alejandro Davidovich.