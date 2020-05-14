Albert Ramos reached the semifinals of ATP of Santiago when the ATP circuit was suspended indefinitely. He was eager and with an ascending progression to be able to opt for higher goals, with an exciting tour of the earth in the making where to look for results like the final in Monte Carlo in 2017. The reality is quite different and now Albert highlights the uncertainty that this situation generates. Of course, the tennis player from Mataró returned to training last week after spending all the quarantine in the Principality of Andorra, where other tennis players like Marco Trungelliti and Georgina García-Pérez also coexist. They were able to train a little earlier, and Ramos tells his feelings in statements to the EFE agency.

– The two months of quarantine: “It has not been easy to manage, since after all we tennis players are self-employed. We only bill when we have the possibility to compete. I think that going back in July will be impossible, and in August it will also To be quite complicated. We must train to keep in shape, be prepared for the return of the competition. Of course, it is very good to train to have a schedule routine again and that the days go by faster. “

– The return to the slopes in Andorra: “Monday was the first day that I trained, having permission to do so. I spent 10 minutes training, it started to rain and I already trained for an hour on Tuesday. After two months standing still it is difficult to train very hard. I got the first sore on my hand, something that happens after so many days without training, when you lose the grip of the racket. We are going little by little, although we did not have the presence of rain and it looks like it is going to rain a lot these days “.

– Possible date of return to the circuit: “I am unable to glimpse a return date and I would lie to you if I told you any. The ATP is preparing in case we can return sooner, but it depends on how the world situation is, since we are many players from different parts of the world who have to travel from one country to another. If you can play it, I would like it to be by the end of the year at the latest, more than anything so that there are not so many months without competing. If we have a close objective, everything is easier, but the reality is that right now we don’t know anything. “

– Personal and economic management of the pandemic: “In my case I have taken it in the best possible way. Economically it is true that we do not have any income and we still continue to pay the expenses of the teams, trainers or physical trainers. We are like a small company, these are difficult times that we hope that they pass as soon as possible. I have been lucky to have had very good results throughout my career. I have taken advantage of this time to be with my wife, we are expecting a child. I have been able to enjoy the pregnancy and be calmer at home. Everything that is happening is sad, but I was lucky in that sense, to be able to be at home and in a good time on a personal level. “

– Family situation: “Fortunately my family is fine. I have had relatives who have died relatives who were not my direct ones. This virus affects everyone, although mainly the elderly. On the one hand I live it with concern since I am aware that this it will take a long time to be controlled; I’m not a doctorI have no training in these topics and I can not say that they do not concern me. It is an uncertainty not knowing when normality will return. “

– About ATP’s position in this pandemic: “I think that at the tennis level there are some things that they have not been done well and now they are seeing each other. During this time they have endured since tennis is lucky to have charismatic tennis players such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Rafa Nadal. Now we are seeing that there are things badly distributed that, as far as I know, they are trying to improve. “

