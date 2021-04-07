Albert Ramos, first Spanish in the rooms of the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open

Updated 07/04/2021 – 18:02

Albert Ramos, who debuted this Wednesday at the AnyTech365 Andaluca Open as the fourth seed of the team, has become the first member of the ‘Armada’ in the quarters.

The Catalan beat Ricardas Berankis 6-3, 4-6 and 6-3. Jos Mara Daz’s pupil, number 47 in the ATP ranking, is a clay court specialist. This is demonstrated by the fact that his two titles are on that surface and that he has just reached the final in Cordoba and the semifinals in Buenos Aires.

Ramos made the final break in the eighth game of the tiebreaker. It will be measured in the antepenultimate round with the Slovak Norbert Gombos, executioner of Federico Delbonis in an authentic marathon that lasted for three hours and 20 minutes to finish with a score of 5-7, 7-6 (4) and 7-6 ( one).

Albert stood many times in the stands of the center court Manolo Santana of the Puente Romano Tennis Club. At times, he remembered the tennis player who gave Spain two valuable singles points in the 2018 Davis Cup tie against Great Britain with their win over Liam Broady and Cameron Norrie.