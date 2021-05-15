Albert Ramos defeats Davidovich and will play the Estoril final

05/01/2021 at 10:35 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Albert ramos He beat his compatriot in two sets today (6-1 and 6-4) Alexander Davidovich in the semifinal of the Estoril Open in Portugal and will play the final this Sunday against the British Cameron norrie.

The first set went to Barcelona’s, number 46 in the ATP, 6-1, although in the second set Davidovich, 48 of the world ranking, came up and came to be 1-4 on the scoreboard.

However, Bouquets He knew how to react, he endorsed a partial of five to zero and also took the second set and the game.

Tomorrow’s final will decide who will replace the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th in ATP), which was the last winner of the Estoril Open -which was held in 2019- when he beat the Argentine in the final Pablo Cuevas.

In 2020 the tournament was not held due to the pandemic.