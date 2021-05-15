Albert Ramos comes back against Norrie and achieves his third title

05/02/2021 at 8:59 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish tennis player Albert ramos achieved this sunday his third ATP title by winning with a comeback against the British Cameron norrie for 4-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (3) at the end of Estoril Open.

Norrie, 25 years old and number 50 ATP, struck first in the final after winning the first set, although the Barcelona tennis player reacted, he took the second sleeve by 6-3 and the third was decided in the tiebreaker.

In the ‘tie break’ the british came to go ahead 1-3, but from there Albert ramos, ATP number 46, endorsed a partial of six zero to win the tournament.

Its about third professional title for the 33-year-old Spanish tennis player, who now fight for a place in the Olympics. This Sunday joins those achieved by Ramos in Bastad (Sweden) in 2016 and in Spend (Switzerland) in 2019.

This year Bouquets, 33, was a finalist in Cordova (Argentina), where he fell to Argentine Juan Manuel Cerúndolo.

Albert ramos Y Alexander Davidovich will compete until mid-June for the fourth place of the Spanish delegation in Tokyo.