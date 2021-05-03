Albert Ramos climbs 9 places in the world ranking, which remains unchanged in the Top-20

The Top-20 of the ATP world tennis rankings did not suffer any change in position this week and the ranking is still led by the Serbian Novak Djokovic with 2,153 points of advantage over the Spanish Rafael Nadal, second, and 2,263 over the Russian Daniil Medvedev, third.

Aside from Nadal, in the Top-20 there are two other Spaniards, Roberto Bautista, eleventh, and Pablo Carreño, twelfth, while among the top 100 there are eight more Spaniards, up to a total of 11.

The main change among the top 50 affects also Spanish Albert ramos, who after winning the title in Estoril climbs nine places and now occupies number 37 in the world, while Alexander Davidovich, 49th, is the next Spanish in the ranking.

Another significant change is starring the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, who despite leaving the preliminary phase was a semifinalist in Munich, where in the quarterfinals he eliminated world number 6, the German Alexander Zverev, and gained 14 spots to return to the 93rd position of the Top 100, which had left him slightly above two years ago.

ATP classification

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11963 p

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9810

3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9700

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 8365

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7910

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6125

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6000

8. Roger Federer (SUI) 5875

9. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3765

10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3493

11. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3090

12. Pablo Carreño (ESP) 3015

13. David Goffin (BEL) 2840

14. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2820

15. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2748

16. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2600

17. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 2576

18. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2524

19. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2495

20. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2418

…

37. ALBERT RAMOS (ESP) 1610

49. ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH (ESP) 1283

59. FELICIANO LÓPEZ (ESP) 1062

71. FERNANDO VERDASCO (ESP) 975

79. PABLO ANDÚJAR (ESP) 935

87. JAUME MUNAR (ESP) 884

95. PEDRO MARTÍNEZ (ESP) 825

97. ROBERTO CARBALLÉS (ESP) 819