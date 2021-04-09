Albert Ramos and Jaumer Munar, first semifinalists in Marbella

The Spanish Albert Ramos and Jaume Munar are the first semifinalists of the AnyTech365 Andalucía Open, an ATP 250 tournament that takes place in the Roman Bridge Club, in Marbella (Malaga), and that this Friday he had to delay his program due to the rain.

The quarterfinal duel between Ramos-Viñolas and the Slovak Norbert Gombos It was the first of the day and he was stopped for about forty minutes due to the rain, but the Barcelona tennis player overcame a first adverse set of 7-6 and equalized the match with a 5-7 that forced a third and final set, which he opted to his favor with a 4-6.

The Balearic Jaume Munar was the second to jump to the clay and was measured against the Belarusian Ilia Ivashka in a match that started against him (7-6), but Munar came back in the second set with a 4-6 and also forced the third set, which ended on his side with another 4-6.

The other quarterfinals that complete the program this Friday are those played by the Spanish Pablo Carreño with the South Korean Soonwoo Kwon and the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz against the Norwegian Carper Ruud.