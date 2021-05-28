Albert Pujols took out the rockets to get a double

The dominican Albert pujols pulled the engines to reach second after hitting left field in the MLB.

When Pujols’ signing with the Dodgers was announced, the manager himself said he could beat the three-time NL MVP in a race, which seemed strange despite being a joke.

However, Albert pujols He showed that he still has something left and started the engines to reach a second thousandths before the shot.

Albert pujols came in 23.1 seconds to second base.

Here the video:

he’s a freak. he’s the fastest kid alive. pic.twitter.com/yWF5njwjOz – Foolish Baseball (@FoolishBB) May 28, 2021

Albert Pujols, started running 🏃 pic.twitter.com/rZ4Sq3awl2 – Lari Valenzuela (@ ilarissav19) May 28, 2021

wut? pic.twitter.com/1OBTZL7kc0

– FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 28, 2021

It should be noted that Albert Pujols is one of the best players who has been through baseball; Every double he gives is applauded by Dodgers fans, since he’s been with the team they’ve only lost one game.