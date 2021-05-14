Albert Pujols to nothing to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals

The dominican Albert pujols is nowhere to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals for the remainder of the season MLB 2021.

Through the afternoon of Friday, May 14 of this year, Albert Pujols approached the St. Louis Cardinals to inform them that he is willing to sign a contract with them to end his career no matter how long he plays for the rest of the season in the MLB.

Albert pujols look for a dream of reaching 700 sentences in the MLB Although he had 5 home runs in the first month of the season, the Angelenos and he had problems about his playing time and therefore broke ties. In fact, it was one of the least expected goodbyes in baseball history.

Here the report:

Albert Pujols has reached out to the Cardinals, saying he would take a limited playing role with a mentorship value add, in order to finish his career in a Cardinals uniform. – Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) May 14, 2021

How long can you play Albert pujols with the St. Louis Cardinals?

It should be noted that the St. Louis Cardinals have Paul Goldsmitch in the initial and obviously they are not going to seat him to give space Pujols now both are going to divide their playing time and possibly when they play against an American league team how visitors Pujols could play designated hitter and Paul Goldsmitch stays at first.

More than 3 teams showed interest in acquiring the services of the Dominican, however he chose to return to where he lived his best professional moments and won three world series and stood out as one of the best hitters in the history of the MLB.