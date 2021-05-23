Albert Pujols: the story cannot end

Many thought that perhaps he should have retired as announced at the time, days before the start of this Major League season and then the feeling would have been different; It could be like that but no, Albert Pujols wanted to finish like the greats, wearing a baseball uniform and feeling that adrenaline that comes from the diamonds, from the daily game, from the physical and mental preparation to take on each challenge.

Speaking of Albert Pujols comes to mind that monstrous homerun over the roof at Minuted Park during the National League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the St. Louis Cardinals, back in 2005; At that time everyone was speechless at the power of the Dominican and his legend began to take hold.

The history of Pujols can begin there but no, it begins about four years ago when the mythical Tony la Russa brought it to light, after the scouts threw a lot of dirt on him, alluding to his deficient qualities.

That 2001 marked a before and after in the history of baseball, especially in Latin America, since from the beginning, Pujols gave the impression of being an extraclass, as recorded in history today, perhaps as the best Latino baseball player of all time, or at least this century.

Beyond the numbers, the 600 home runs, the desire for the 700, the lineage of Albert Pujols is unique, unmatched I would say, when everyone spoke and looked at Alex Rodríguez, he quietly cemented his legend.

By 2011, ten years after his debut, Pujols had 2 World Series rings with the St. Louis Cardinals and at the time he was considered the most feared hitter in all of baseball.

The story couldn’t end like this and when the Dodgers open their doors to try to save him; Pujols could not answer otherwise, as a living legend; hitting bits in all the games played and being a prop in the winning streak that the Californian team has once again had.

We spoke without discussion of the great symbol of the ball for Latinos and the rumors of his possible participation with the Dominican Republic team filled the expectations of all the fans, since an Olympiad may well be the best of farewells for the great Albert Pujols … but no, the weight of his figure keeps him in the right place.