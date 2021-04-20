Albert Pujols surprised the world after stealing third base

The dominican Albert pujols surprised the world of MLB stealing third base against the Texas Rangers.

Pujols hadn’t stolen a base since 2019, when he barely stole one, with the latter completing his 115 stolen bases during his 21 seasons in the league. MLB , where he has won different prestigious awards and now I add one more digit.

The Rangers catcher as well as the pitcher were not expected to Albert pujols take the daring, since, he is one of the slowest players of all the MLB due to his age.

Here the video:

Albert Pujols and José Iglesias in the double robbery… WHO WOULD SAY IT? 😮 pic.twitter.com/N8usKAybNQ – LasMayores (@LasMayores) April 20, 2021

Albert Pujols looked fast pic.twitter.com/ukAxuiyJCN – Antonio Porqueán (@antoniopuesan) April 20, 2021

Pujols he has never stolen more than 16 bases in his 21 seasons in the MLB, He has 10 consecutive seasons that he does not steal more than 10 and in 2020 he did not manage to steal even one.

Albert pujols He will be a Lie agent at the end of the season, this time he must show everything he can if he wants to achieve his 700 home run figure by getting one more chance in the 2022 season.