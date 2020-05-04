Albert Pujols, the Dominican baseball player for the Los Angeles Angels, assures that the date of his retirement from the Major Leagues is not yet close.

Pujols, 40, who has already consolidated his place in the Hall of Fame, said that while his contract with Los Angeles will end next year, “it doesn’t mean I should retire from baseball.”

In an interview with the sports network ESPN, the Dominican said that in his life the withdrawal from the game of the ball has not yet been contemplated.

Pujols is 44 homers out of 700 for life and 298 hits from 3,500, brands owned only by the legendary Hank Aaron.

So the suspension of the 2020 major season due to the coronavirus pandemic could affect it in order to achieve both marks.

In addition, next year will mark the end of his 10-season, $ 240 million contract with the Angels, which has been speculated to mark the end of his career.

“I don’t think of it that way,” said Pujols.

He added, “This is my last year under contract, but that doesn’t mean I can’t keep playing.”

The Dominican player indicated that “I have not closed that door. I take things day after day, year after year, but no one has heard from me, I have never said that I am going to retire next year, or that it will be my last year, or I’m going to keep playing. I haven’t said anything like that. When that time comes, we’ll see. “

Pujols indicated that “It could be (his withdrawal), but it could not be. God has not put that in my heart yet.”

On the current situation, with the coronavirus pandemic and major league seasons on hold, he says that he is like most of his colleagues, anxious and insecure about the start of the championship.

She says she always remembers her oldest daughter, Isabella, who has Down syndrome, making her considered among the people most at risk of contracting the coronavirus.

“But I’m trying to focus on the positive,” said Pujols, “and that’s the quality time I spend with the kids, with the family. I think that’s really important.”

Pujols and his wife, Deidre, have five children ranging in age from 7 to 22.

The Dominican says he thinks about baseball but asks himself “what is most important at the moment? My relationship with my children, their health and the attempt to enjoy this time with my children. I know that in the future they will look back to see these moments and you will really appreciate it. “

