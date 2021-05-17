Albert Pujols’ possible debut date with Los Angeles Dodgers revealed

The dominican Albert pujols I could be debuting next Monday with Los Angeles Dodgers in the Major Leagues-MLB.

Albert pujols who suddenly signed with Los Angeles Dodgers where he did not have to change city, but uniform, he may play under the same air but with another uniform this Monday in the MLB.

The Angeels Dodgers reported that this signing will be made official next Monday with the 10-time all-star, Albert pujols; that same day he will be added to the roster of 40 players and may be available to play.

It is rumored that with the departure of Corey Seager, Albert pujols He may see more activity on the field as Muncy may be sent to second base and Gavin Lux plays shortstop.

Here the report:

Albert Pujols won’t be in uniform until tomorrow and I assume he’ll take a pitcher’s spot on the roster. The Dodgers are carrying an extra pitcher today for the bullpen game. – Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) May 16, 2021

Albert pujols He has five home runs with eleven RBIs and is hitting .135, each game is looking better than in the previous season, when everyone thought he was old and that he had to retire before the end of the 2021 season.