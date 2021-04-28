ALBERT PUJOLS INCLUDED IN THE LAST BOOK OF FORMER GEORGE BUSH.

The Major League Baseball player posted on his social networks:

“I want to send my highest appreciation and thanks to President George W. Bush for including me in his new book, #OutofManyOne.

Monday, April 26, 2021, the President graciously invited me to view the painting he created and to meet with him and former First Lady Laura W. Bush.

I am honored and honored to be included in the President’s new book on immigration to the United States.

Thanks to the President and all his staff for facilitating this meeting and making us feel welcome.

As I stood in front of my portrait, painted by a former president of the United States, I felt an overwhelming sense of humility and appreciation.

Only by the grace of God a child from the Dominican Republic finds himself being honored by the former leader of the free world. Thank you Mr.

President, for a day that I will never forget. The book, Out of Many, One is available through your Presidential Book.