Albert Pujols homered at Los Angeles Dodgers home run party

The dominican Albert pujols hit his home run number 674 for life with Angels dodgers on the MLB.

Through the game of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Angels dodgersAlbert Pujols followed up on a racing rally that his team ran on home runs.

After watching Justin Turner and Mookie Betts hit bases loaded home runs, AJ Pollock and Zach McKinstry hit home runs, Albert pujols who is the active player with the most home runs could not sit idly by.

As always, punishing left-handers, he placed her at 387 feet with a departure of 107 miles per hour, thus adding 12 home runs this season, 5 with the Angels and the rest with the Los Angeles. Angeles Dodgers in MLB.

Albert pujols has 20 seasons with 10 home runs or more in the MLB, is now hitting .234 with 12 homers and 33 RBIs in some 62 games played this season. In this game he is 5-2 with 2 strikeouts and two hits.

The game was 15-0 ahead of the 2020 champions, so the one that arrived in May added one more digit to the scoreboard.

Here’s the list for the 700 home run race:

Barry Bonds 762

Hank Aaron 755

Babe Ruth 714

Alex Rodriguez 696

Albert Pujols 674

No other active player doesn’t even have 600 home runs in the majors, while Pujols pursues his dream of being the first Latino to do so in MLB history. MLB.