Albert Pujols homered and beat Babe Ruth extra bases

The Dominican Albert pujols overcame with a home run and an extra base double against the legendary Babe Ruth in the history of the MLB.

Maybe Albert pujols I didn’t beat Babe Ruth in homers and RBIs, however, he already has more extra-base hits.

When we talk about extra-base hits, it’s doubles, triples, and home runs, which aren’t just straightforward. With a home run Albert pujols he scored his career extra base number 1,357, beating Babe Ruth who has 1,356.

This was the 670th home run of the career of Pujols, who is at the law of 30 to reach 700, incidentally, he added his eighth home run of the season in the MLB.

Now the 3-time MLB MVP has 4 homers, 2 doubles and 9 RBIs in a Dodgers uniform, hitting 220.

Pujols has been hitting well in his last few games, both as a starter and pinch hitter, feels better chemistry and says he’s looking forward to competing in the World Series.

The Angels of ANaheim rank last in their division, while the record for the Dodgers He’s improved a lot since he’s been with the Dodgers, who have the best chances in the world series.