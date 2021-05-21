Albert Pujols hits his first home run with the Dodgers and Víctor González gets his first win of the year



Albert Pujols salutes the sky after his first home run with the Dodgers.

Photo: Harry How / Getty Images

Fans of the dodgers they only had to wait for the fourth game of Albert pujols with the team to see him hit a home run. The Dominican’s two-run cannon was key for Los Angeles to beat Arizona 3-2 this Thursday and complete the four-game sweep.

The champions of the Big Top have already warmed up and they have won eight of their last nine games.

Pujols, rejuvenated with his new team, has reached base in all four games since being acquired by the Dodgers. He broke a tie by blowing up the right-field fence off pitcher Merril Kelly in the second inning to make it 2-0.

MACHINE. pic.twitter.com/iMqvazW4JB – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 21, 2021

It was the 668 home run for the legendary Dominican who accumulated 445 homers with the St. Louis Cardinals and 222 with the Angels. Now he has one with the Dodgers. It was also his 3,256th hit to rank 12th of all time ahead of Eddie Murray.

The Diamondbacks tied the game thanks to a home run by Eduardo Escobar in the sixth inning, but Will Smith, the young Dodgers catcher who grew up watching his idol in Pujols, made the difference with a home run in the seventh.

Wholesome. pic.twitter.com/xANSwtO5li – Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 21, 2021

The game was round for Dodgers fans because the victory went to Mexican reliever Víctor González (1-0). The Nayarit southpaw got four outs, including three strikeouts, to continue his excellent campaign.