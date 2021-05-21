Albert Pujols hits his first home run in a Dodgers uniform (Video)

May 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols (55) hits a single to load the bases against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani reacts to terrible CB Bucknor better than we would have (Video) by Alicia de Artola

Albert Pujols hit his first home run as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers during Thursday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After shockingly being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, Albert Pujols decided to stay in-state and play for the World Series champion Dodgers after clearing waivers. His first week has been promising, but it got even better on Thursday night.

In the bottom of the second inning, Pujols stepped up to the plate with catcher Will Smith on first base. Pujols saw a 90.9-mph cutter from Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly and smashed it into the right field stands to give the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead and to secure his first home run with his new team.

Albert Pujols hits first home run with the Dodgers during Thursday’s game vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Talk about a great first week at the new job for Pujols. With this, the veteran first baseman is now 3-for-8 at the time of this at-bat, where he has one home run and four RBI to his credit.

Pujols is 3-8 (.375) with a homer and four RBIs in four games plus one at bat. #Dodgers – Howard Cole (@Howard_Cole) May 21, 2021

Prior to joining the Dodgers, Pujols was slashing .198 / .250 / .372 with five home runs, nine runs scored, 12 RBI and 17 hits through 24 games with the Angels.

The Dodgers took the chance on Pujols by signing him for the remainder of the season, and so far, they are getting better than expected results. This home run exemplified that.