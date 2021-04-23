Albert Pujols hit his third homer of the first month of the season

The dominican Albert pujols hit a massive home run against the Houston Astros in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

When many are thinking that Pujols should choose to retire when his contract expires at the end of the season, he has more home runs than many name players in the first month of the season, such as Fernando Tatis Jr, Manny Machado, Francisco Lindor, etc.

Now Albert pujols He has three home runs with eight RBIs and is hitting 235, each game increasing his batting percentage and improving his performance, letting Joe Maddon know that he deserves to be more followed in the lineup during the game. MLB 2021.

Albert pujols is the fifth player in the history of the MLB in having 1,350 extra-base hits; he’s only six away from tying Babe Ruth.

Said home run traveled a distance of 365 feet through the right field of the Houston Astros stadium, to register the first two runs of his team of that game.

Albert pujols, ranks fifth all-time among the players with the most homers in the history of the Majors.

Here is the list:

Barry Bonds 762 Hank Aaron 755 Babe Ruth 714 Alex Rodríguez 696 Albert Pujols 665

