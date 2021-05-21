Albert Pujols hit his first home run for the Dodgers; outgunned Babe Ruth

The dominican Albert pujols connected his first home run with the angels Dodgers and outscored Babe Ruth in MLB RBIs.

Through the game of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers , Albert pujols He took advantage of an outside pitch to open the scoring with two runs, his 2,216th career RBI leaving Babe Ruth behind.

Albert pujols is the second-highest RBI in MLB history; Hank Aaron ranks first with 2,297 RBIs. In addition, he dropped to number 13 in the history of most hits in baseball in the world.

Pujols is the first player to hit home runs for both the Angels and the Dodgers in the same season since Shea Hillenbrand in 2007.

Here the video:

Note it the HR 668 of Albert Pujols and the first with the Dodgers.pic.twitter.com/Drp0GamPiL – Antonio Porqueán (@antoniopuesan) May 21, 2021

Here’s the list for the 700 home run race:

Barry Bonds 762

Hank Aaron 755

Babe Ruth 714

Alex Rodriguez 696

Albert Pujols 668

Albert pujols He has five home runs with eleven RBIs and is hitting .135, in this MLB season during his time with the Angels, in each game he was evolving compared to the 2020 season, even so, they were not part of the process.

By Renso Gómez.