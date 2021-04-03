Albert Pujols hit his 663 career homer in the majors

The Anaheim Angels furrier, Albert Pujols connected the home run 663 lifetime in the Big leagues (MLB). Pujols continues to prove its worth.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the debut of Albert pujols in the Big leagues. Same day that the Dominican player fired his home run 663 in his career as MLB.

A pitching that remained in the area of ​​power of the Dominican, he took advantage of it to extend his arms and demonstrate his strength in the Big leagues.

With the home run 663 of Albert pujols, ranks fifth all-time among the players with the most homers in LasMayores history.

Here is the list:

Barry Bonds 762 Hank Aaron 755 Babe Ruth 714 Alex Rodríguez 696 Albert Pujols 663

With today’s homer, he is 33 stakes behind his countryman Alex Rodríguez, who also showed strength in the big top.

