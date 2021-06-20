Albert Pujols hit his 11th homer of the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers

The dominican Albert pujols connected his eleventh home run of the season with Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB.

Through the third game in the series between Los Angeles Dodgersand the Arizona Diamondbacks, Pujols continues to respond to take ownership of the team as Max Muncy recovers from injury.

In the top of the third inning with two runners on base with the count at 1-2, Albert pujols punished a 90-mile sinker from Ari Young for his 11th home run of the MLB 2021.

In this game, Pujols is 2-2 with three RBIs at first base.

Here the video:

Let’s talk about Albert Pujols… 👀 pic.twitter.com/nyKungmZ6J – LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 20, 2021

That home run came out at a speed of 104 miles and covered a distance of 407 feet, one of his longest home runs of the season.

Albert pujols He has 20 seasons with 10 homers or more in the MLB, now he’s hitting .233 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs in about 48 games played this season.

No need to highlight Dodgers They have already paid the Dominican’s salary with the incredible sale of shirts they had on the day of their debut, on the other hand, the Anaheim Angels continue to pay those 30 million that by law they must pay.

Here’s the list for the 700 home run race:

Barry Bonds 762

Hank Aaron 755

Babe Ruth 714

Alex Rodriguez 696

Albert Pujols 673