Albert Pujols gave this Dodgers fan his bat after driving in a run (Video)

May 21, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols (55) smiles on the field during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Vegas 27: Aljamain Sterling, other pros react to Rob Font putting on striking clinic against Cody Garbrandt by Thomas Albano

New Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Albert Pujols gave a young fan his baseball bat after driving in a run during Saturday’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

Albert Pujols is really enjoying his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and his productive week continued on Saturday. With the Dodgers leading 4-1 in the top of the eighth inning, Pujols stepped up to the plate with Justin Turner on third base and Max Muncy, who sent a home run into the ocean, on first. Pujols hit a line drive single to center field to drive in Turner to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 5-1.

After being replaced by pinch runner Sheldon Nurse, Pujols decided to give a young Dodgers fans sitting alongside the team’s dugout his baseball bat in an awesome moment.

Dodgers: Albert Pujols gives young fan his baseball bat following RBI single vs. Giants

That was Pujols’ lone hit in four at-bats on Saturday. The Dodgers went on to win 6-3 and thus clinched the three-game series following their 2-1 victory on Friday.

In his first week with the Dodgers, Pujols recorded his first RBI, hit his first home run and made a fan for life with his act of kindness on Saturday.