Albert Pujols equaled Babe Ruth in connected extra bases in MLB history

The dominican Albert pujols overcame with a home run and double in extra-base hits to the legendary Babe Ruth in MLB history.

Maybe Albert pujols do not outperform home runs and RBIs Babe RuthHowever, he already has more extra bases.

When we talk about extra-base hits, it’s doubles, triples and home runs, which aren’t just easy. With a one-run RBI double on Saturday night with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert pujolsdrove in his career 1,356 in his career, leaving behind Babe Ruth who has 1,354.

Later in the game, he hit a home run of two races, thus adding his seventh of the season and 669 of his career in the MLB.

Now the 3-time MLB MVP has 2 home runs, 2 doubles and 8 RBIs in a Dodgers uniform, hitting 212.

Here the videos:

ALBERT. PUJOLS.

JOOOOOONRÓN of the LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/GVmk770ihd – LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 30, 2021