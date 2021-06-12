Albert Pujols dispatched his 10th Major League home run in 2021

The dominican Albert pujols connected his tenth home run of the season with Los Angeles Dodgers on the MLB.

Through the first game of the series between Los Angeles Dodgers and the Texas Rangers, Pujols came in to replace Max Muncy who was injured.

In the bottom of the fourth inning with no one on base with the count at 1-1, Albert pujols punished a high straight from Hyeon-Jong to add his tenth home run of the MLB 2021.

Saying home run He went out at a speed of 108 miles and covered a distance of 411 feet, one of his longest home runs of the season.

Albert pujols Has 20 seasons with 10 home runs or more in the MLB, is now hitting 221. with 10 homers and 25 RBIs in some 43 games played this season.

Friendly reminder that the Angels are paying Albert Pujols about $ 30 million to do this for the #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/T5e5t6Dyg1 – Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) June 12, 2021

It should be remembered that Dodgers They have already paid the Dominican’s salary with the incredible sale of shirts they had on the day of their debut, while the Anaheim Angels are paying that 30 million that by law belong to the 3-time MVP of the National League.

Here’s the list for the 700 home run race:

Barry Bonds 762

Hank Aaron 755

Babe Ruth 714

Alex Rodriguez 696

Albert Pujols 672