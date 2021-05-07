Albert pujols could not reach 700 HR.

It is unfortunate what is happening with the Dominican star Albert Pujols.

After playing nearly a decade for the Los Angeles City team, the team decided to terminate his contract.

Official sources of the team affirm that the decision was made by the player stating that if his playing time was understood in some way, it was better that he could be released.

The #Angels, honor Albert Pujols’ request to release him. Pujols would have asked the team to release him if his playing opportunities were reduced. – LuisAlfredoAlvarez🇻🇪🇺🇸 (@ LuisAlvarez_1) May 6, 2021

Throughout his career as a professional baseball player he was an example of a time when steroids were used by some elite players, but the great Albert Pujols always stayed away from any scandal of substances that improved the performance of the players.

A clean player on and off the pitch, a gentleman with the press and also with the fans.

We can remember many very special moments from his career as a Major League Baseball.

2 World Series championships (2006, 2011)

2001 National League Rookie of the Year

10 times selected for the Star Game (2001, 2003–2010,2015)

6-time Silver Bat winner (2001, 2003, 2004, 2008–2010)

3,000 hit club member

2-time winner of the National League Hank Aaron Award (2003, 2009)

National League Batting Champion in 2003

2004 National League Championship Series MVP

3-time National League MVP (2005, 2008, 2009) 2-time Golden Glove winner (2006, 2010)

6-time National League Player of the Month

11-time National League Player of the Week

Roberto Clemente Award in 2008

National League Home Run Champion (2009, 2010)

2010 National League RBI champion

“I had the best 10 years that anyone has ever had”, “and I thought I was going to have the best career, I was going to keep doing it for the rest of my life. It is simply impossible to do that ”…

✍🏽 ALBERT PUJOLS 👑

✴ 2001/2011

🔴 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

⭕ WAR 86.6

⭕ OFFENSIVE WAR 74.4

⭕ DEFENSIVE WAR 3.3

⭕ VB 6312

⭕ H 2073

⭕ HR 445

⭕ RBI 1329

⭕ CA 1291

⭕ AVG .328

⭕ SLG .617

⭕ OBP .420

⭕ OPS + 170

⭕ BBI 251

⭕ BB 975

⭕ SO 704

⭕ EXB 915