Albert Pujols confessed that what he likes most about Yadier Molina

The dominican Albert pujols He let the world know what he likes the most about the game of Yadier Molina on the MLB.

Pujols can say that Molina is the best friend he has left playing active in the MLBThey shared dressing rooms for several seasons until they achieved two world series and their talent exploded.

Now they shared in the National League again and they will see each other more times, that is why more questions have arisen about the friendship they have Albert pujols Y Yadier Molina.

What does Pujols de Molina like the most?

“It is very aggressive. I love his aggressiveness and the way he plays. He wants to play every game and we share that passion “

Pujols knows more than any other hitter how good Molina is defensively, with the exception of Adam Wainwright, who is the pitcher who has had the most starts with Yadier in the season. MLB.