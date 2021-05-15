Albert Pujols causes Cardinals interest for possible comeback

The Cardinals from San Luis are interested in signing the Dominican first baseman Albert pujols on the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Even though the St. Louis Cardinals gave their star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt a 5-year, $ 130 million deal, who obviously isn’t going to be benched making so many millions. Albert pujols He said he is willing to go to the bench and play from time to time.

Here the reports:

Hearing Albert Pujols is drawing interest from his old team, the #STLCards – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 15, 2021

What drives Albert pujols for me to go back to the Cardinals?

Pujols is close to 700 home runs and will be the first Latino to reach that number in the history of the MLB.

Here is the list:

Barry Bonds 762

Hank Aaron 755

Babe Ruth 714

Alex Rodriguez 696

Albert Pujols 667

The most concise thing is that the San Luis Cardinals sign it to be reiterated with them either with a 10-day contract in the MLB.