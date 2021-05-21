Albert Pujols became the second top RBI in MLB history

The dominican Albert pujols became the second-highest career RBI in MLB history.

With his first home run with the Dodgers For Los Angeles in the MLB, Pujols left Babe Ruth behind with 2,214 RBIs, thus establishing his name as the second-highest RBI in MLB history.

The first is Hank Aaron with 2,297 in total, that is, yes Albert pujols he wants to match him, he must drive in 79 more races. Can Pujols do it?

Incidentally, this was his 3,256 hit, ranking No. 13 on the all-time list beating Eddie Murray. On top of that, Pujols also became the 39th major league player to hit a home run in Los Angeles uniforms. Albert pujols Y Dodgers.

What Pujols is not good at the ball?

This home run came with a 99.2 mph exit velocity and a 375-foot range.

Here the report:

