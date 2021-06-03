Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have strange sign game between dugouts

The dominican Albert pujols and the Puerto Rican Yadier Molina they had a strange set of signs from their caves in the MLB.

Through the game of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, where the 2020 champions gained an 11-run lead from the first inning, the Cardinals decided to lay their stars to rest and survive the rest of the game.

The camera captured Albert pujols Y Yadier Molina making a sign exchange between laughs and gestures from their dugouts. They were both on the bench and their names were off the lineup.

Here the video:

Only they will understand what they are talking about. 🤨😂 # Corte4 pic.twitter.com/nBMXDkoxEG – Corte4 (@ corte4) June 3, 2021

Yadier Molina Y Albert pujols They have maintained a great friendship since the two stopped being teammates in the 2011 season, when the Dominican went to the American League with the Anaheim Angels. However, now both are closer in the same league but with different uniforms in the MLB.

Both are legends and role models of baseball, they conquered two world series and shone in an incredible way in post-season series with the St. Louis Cardinals, they were great protagonists of everything good that happened for that franchise.