Albert Pujols and an RBI debut with Dodgers: “My goal is the same as always, compete and win”

Mixed emotions at Dodger Stadium, Albert pujols He returned to the Big Top in the uniform of the Dodgers and responded to his new hobby. A moment that seems minimal with so many glories lived, but the Dominican gives it its fair value “It was quite exciting.”

At 41 years old, on Monday night, Pujols made his debut in the Los Angeles Dodgers uniform. He had the 55 on his back, he was the fourth bat and first baseman to face the Arizona D-Backs.

Pujols stepped into the batter’s box in the bottom of the third inning off left-hander Madison Bumgarner and returned a hitting pitch that ended with the 2,113th RBI of his major league career. He put the third line of a match that ended 3 – 1.

“I felt the very pumped energy from the fans. I was really excited to get on the field and contribute tonight, ”he declared as he finished his first game with the Dodgers.

Before his debut, at Dodger Stadium he had 226 batting appearances in 51 games, 9 home runs and 34 RBIs. “The role that Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts have presented to me is one that I accept,” he added in his statement. “I’m excited to be a part of the Dodgers family, and I want to thank Andrew, Dave, and the rest of the organization for this opportunity.”

He wants a ring before he says goodbye

A 10-season story with the Los Angeles Angels ended last Thursday, and the neighbors were the ones who were interested in having Pujols contribute his experience in the clubhouse. It would possibly be his last season in the majors and he does it with the defending champions.

“My goal is the same as always, compete and win.” Says a player with three MVPs in his museum and a career made for a Hall of Fame, when available on the ballot. In the meantime, you’ll want to say goodbye with a new champion ring.

