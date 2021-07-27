Albert Pla responds to Pablo Casado and takes 1,400 ‘likes’ in half an hour

Albert Pla and Pablo Casado. (Photo: GETTY)

The musician Albert Pla has achieved great repercussion on social networks with the response he has given on Twitter to Pablo Casado, leader of the PP, after he stated a few days ago: “In the Balearic Islands you don’t speak Catalan, you speak Mallorcan, Menorcan, ibicenco and formenterenc ”.

“This culture of yours is not an appendage of anyone. You are not part of I don’t know what Països Catalans, you are the great Balearic Islands admired all over the world ”, said the ‘popular’ leader in an act this weekend.

″ Who can think of saying that the Balearic Islands are part of I don’t know what Països Catalans? Have you not visited these towns? Have you not seen these stones? That they have not heard this language? ”, He continued wondering.

After that, Albert Pla, true to his style, wrote on Twitter: “I am Albert Pla and thanks to the PP I speak 10 languages: Catalan, Lleida, Valencian, Mallorcan, Menorcan, Ibiza, Formenterenc, Eastern Aragonese and Andorran. I also chatter in Spanish. I have to practice the accent thing. Next year I will start with the Gerundés ”.

In just half an hour, the musician’s tweet already exceeded 1,400 ‘likes’.

According to El Periódico, Casado’s statement about languages ​​even collides with what his own party has in the Balearic Islands.

According to this medium, on page 57 of his political presentation he uses the term “Catalan” to refer to the language of the islands: “We commit ourselves, firmly and decisively, to the legal security of the statutory relationship maintained by the Health Service of the Balearic Islands with its workers: the knowledge and use of Catalan is a factor in improving communication and should be considered a merit in the selection procedures ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE