Albert Ortega and Celia Abad, Spanish supergiant champions

04/12/2021 at 9:47 PM CEST

EFE

The Catalan Albert ortega and the aragonese Celia abad They were proclaimed this Monday in Sierra Nevada (Granada) champions of Spain of supergiant by being the fastest in this test of the Nationals of Speed, which also exalted the Catalans Joaquim Salarich Y Arrieta Rodriguez as winners in the alpine combine.

The best skiers in the country competed this Monday in the Andalusian massif in these Spanish Speed ​​Championships, organized by the Royal Spanish Winter Sports Federation, the Andalusian Winter Sports Federation (FADI) and Cetursa Sierra Nevada.

In the supergiant the forecasts were fulfilled and Albert Ortega won the national title, who was accompanied on the podium by the Navarrese Adur Etxezarreta, who was second, and by the Basque Juan del Campo, third.

In the female category, the fastest was Celia abad, while the Aragonese was escorted to the podium by the Catalans Ana esteve, second, and Nuria Pau, which finished third.

In the combined alpine discipline, which consists of the sum of the times of a supergiant race and a slalom race, Albert Ortega came close to repeating the triumph, but, after being the fastest in his preferred modality, he suffered a fall in the race. next test -eslalon-.

The title of Spanish champion of the alpine combined was awarded to another Catalan, Joaquim Salarich, ahead of the Basque Juan del Campo, which occupied the second place, and from Madrid Gonzalo Viou, third.

The Spanish champion of this test was also the Catalan Arrieta Rodriguez, which was the best in the two tests, while the Aragonese Inés Sanmartín was second and the Catalan third Silvia Mila.

All the participants agreed to highlight the excellent conditions of both the snow and the slopes of Sierra Nevada despite being in mid-April, they indicated in a press release from the Royal Spanish Winter Sports Federation.