Albert Hughes directing two of the three episodes of ‘The Continental’, the prequel to ‘John Wick’

Albert Hughes has been chosen to direct two of the three episodes of which finally consist ‘The Continental’, the television prequel to the franchise ‘John Wick’ that is being developed by Starz, a subsidiary company of Lionsgate, and that in Spain we will presumably see through Starzplay.

The project has been remodeled along the way and has now been transformed into a “television event”: Following the British model popularized by productions such as ‘Sherlock’, it will consist of a total of three episodes of about 90 minutes each, to be broadcast on three consecutive nights and with a budget per chapter of more than 20 million dollars.

Hughes will direct its first and third episodes, while the second has no associate director yet. In turn, Hughes will serve as executive producer alongside the main managers of the film franchise: Keanu Reeves (alias John Wick), Basil Iwanyk (producer of Thunder Road Pictures), Chad Stahelski (director of all the films in the franchise), David Leitch (co-director of the first film) and Derek Kolstad (creator of the franchise and screenwriter of its first three films).

As the name itself suggests, ‘The Continental’ revolve around that hotel that serves as a neutral territory, free of weapons and conflicts where, in theory at least, professional killers from around the world can take refuge, relax and rest in peace.

Set in the New York of the 70s, forty years before what is narrated in the movies, it will star a young man named Winston who will help build a shelter where even the most dangerous guys can sleep in peace. A character that we remember in the movies is played by Ian McShane, without us knowing for the moment if the actor will be part of the cast of the future series.

The premiere of ‘The Continental’ is scheduled for the second half of next year, after the theatrical release of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘, fourth installment of the franchise in which in addition to Keanu Reeves, we will also see and / or see again Bill Skarsgrd, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Marko Zaror and the aforementioned Ian McShane.

After having directed films such as ‘Money to Burn’, ‘From Hell’ or ‘The Book of Eli’ together with his brother Allen, Hughes has directed solo ‘Alpha’ or the first episode of ‘The Woodpecker’, the Great Showtime series starring Ethan Hawke that has been incomprehensibly ignored by those Emmy Awards that we are going to ignore as a result.