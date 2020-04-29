The director of the Davis Cup Madrid Finals by Rakuten, Albert Costa, gave an interview to the magazine specialized in tennis, Grand Slam, where he spoke about all the tennis news and recognized that for this edition of the Davis Cup there will be no format change, but they do work to improve the subject of schedules, one of the criticism received from the last edition.

The tennis world is currently stopped due to the coronavirus, a situation that generates a lot of concern about what is happening around the world: “Like the rest of the people, I am living this situation with great caution and great pain to see the large number of deaths that are taking place. We all have a friend or family member who has lived this situation up close. We are living in a moment unknown to everyone and we do not know what will be in store for us. “

The Davis Cup is the last tournament of this 2020 calendar and there are many doubts about whether the tournament will be played or not, seeing the situation that Madrid is going through at the moment: “We are in continuous contact with the ATP, and the relationship We have is very good. We have talked about how the topic is evolving and we know that there are different scenarios, but they have not yet proposed a change of date, much less “.

The last edition was a great success although there were some criticisms in the format, especially in the subject of schedules, ending many games late at night: “In the year 2020 we will not have any modification in the format of the tournament. We are working hard to solve the issue of schedules and not finish so late, “said Albert Costa who intends to bring this format to all parts of the world in the next decade:” The intention of the Kosmos group is to bring the competition to different countries during this decade. We could be in any city in the world that has adequate facilities to host a competition of these dimensions. “

Albert Costa positively assessed the first edition of this Davis Cup that was played in Madrid in November: “The experience was very positive and several objectives set at the beginning of the tournament were met. We managed to attract the main tennis players on the circuit, And there were nine of the fifteen best players in the ranking. Only Federer, Thiem or Tsitsipas who were not classified or Nishikori and Medvedev who were injured were missing. The only case to be noted is that of Zverev who refused to play. Despite this, great games were seen and the doubles were very important in the resolution of the qualifying rounds. In addition, the economic balance was also positive and we managed to attract many more sponsors for future editions, “he concluded.

