The Spanish has had a hard fight with Pecco Bagnaia

Cristóbal Rosaleny has been one of the participants in this race

Albert Costa finished third in the inaugural race of the ‘The Real Race’ contest, which represents Lamborghini’s entry into the world of Simracing by several collaborators, including Pirelli. The victory has been for Dennis Lind thanks to his indisputable rhythm; Cristóbal Rosaleny has finished in the nineteenth position.

It should be remembered that this is Lamborghini’s entry into Esports and the goal is to find the talent of the future. The championship consists of five weeks of competition and the winner takes as a prize a test of a competition car from the Italian firm, after passing through a face-to-face final at Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Today’s guests included professional riders – like Albert Costa, for example, who has also been in the GT All Star -, members of the press – including Cristóbal Rosaleny, co-director of SoyMotor.com – and talents from around the world of virtual races, including some ‘YouTuber’ like Jimmy Broadbent.

In today’s race, at the Monza circuit, Dennis Lind was out on the pole with Frederick Schandorff second and Albert Costa third. In the start, the first two have been braked in the Variant of the Rettifilo, but the Spanish pilot has not been able to take advantage of it to snatch the position and has remained third.

However, both Lind and Schandorff have made more mistakes and handed the top two positions to Francesco Bagnaia and Albert Costa. The bad news for Costa has only arrived in the fourth minute of the race, because in the last corner he has been rammed by Danny Kroes and has lost some very valuable seconds – he has fallen to fifth place.

The fights in the chasing group have allowed Pecco Bagnaia to open a rent of a couple of seconds, although Dennis Lind has imposed his pace little by little and after nine minutes of racing he was already glued to the MotoGP rider. In addition, it took little time to get rid of it after a small error in the Ascari Variant.

From there, Lind has found no rival and step by step has carved out a considerable advantage that would ultimately be definitive. Dennis has shown his superiority after a difficult start and, at the end of the race, he has claimed the victory with a difference of more than 25 seconds compared to his pursuers.

The battle for second position has been precious. Albert Costa has reserved forces for the end and has been on the point of beating Bagnaia on occasion; They have even had a mishap in the last minutes with which Albert lost several seconds, but on the last lap he was again attached to the Italian.

However, it was not finally possible to overtake Pecco and he was only half a second from second place, although he was able to tie a creditable podium in Lamborghini’s debut in the Simracing. A few seconds behind, Jimmy Broadbent has managed to overcome and cross the finish line in fourth position.

And in another ‘league’ has been Cristóbal Rosaleny, although he has had a better race pace than one-lap performance, it must be said. The co-director of this header came from the stratosphere, in true McLaren-Honda style in 2015, but in the race he starred in a good comeback to finish nineteenth. Five laps from the winner, yes, but at least in the top 20.

CAREER CLASSIFICATION

