The Spanish pilot will share a team with Franck Perera

In early 2020 he was confirmed as an official Lamborghini rider

Albert Costa will be part of the Grasser Racing team at the ADAC GT Masters, as announced this afternoon by the official Lamborghini driver. The Spaniard will share an adventure with Franck Perera in a category that will kick off his season on August 2.

Costa has been very pleased with this news in a particularly difficult year for motor racing due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, he has six race weekends ahead of him at the ADAC GT Masters between August and November.

“This year I will also be racing in the ADAC GT Masters together with the Grasser Racing Team! Glad to be able to join the team and share a car with Franck Perera. Very motivated to start this new adventure, often a calendar!”, He expressed in your Twitter account.

After the first test on August 2 at the Lausitzring, the Nürburgring will pick up the baton on August 16. On September 20 the turn of Hockenheim will arrive, while on October 10 the category will reach the Sachsenring. The last three races will be on October 18 at the Red Bull Ring, November 1 at Zandvoort and November 8 at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben.

It should be remembered that the Spaniard was confirmed in January by Lamborghini as the official driver for this 2020. In addition to the ADAC GT Masters, Costa has already contested the 24 Hours of Daytona with them and is still pending other tests by the Italian firm – also runs the GT World Challenge Europe full time.

In addition, he participated last week in the debut of the brand in Esports. He achieved a very great third position in the inaugural race of the competition ‘The Real Race’. Thus, he kept his starting place in a race that was won by Dennis Lind followed by Francesco Bagnaia. He had a small incident shortly after the start of the race, but managed to solve it without problems

