Albert Costa and Norbert Siedler win with the # 163 Lamborghini at Zandvoort

The Spanish Albert Costa and his teammate Norbert Siedler have achieved victory in the second race of the Sprint Cup in Zandvoort at the wheel of the Lamborghini # 163 of Emil Frey Racing. In a race that appeared to be for the # 88 Mercedes, a mechanical failure has knocked the AKKA ASP team’s GT3 out of the game and ‘gifted’ a ‘double double’ to the Costa team. And it is that, If yesterday the Lamborghini # 14 won the first race, today the car of Alex Fontana and Ricardo Feller has been second behind # 163. For its part, Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor’s Audi # 32 was third.

Raffaele Marciello made his pole good and kept the Mercedes # 88 in the lead of the group at the start. A start in which Christian Engelhart managed to place second in the # 54 Porsche after beating Dries Vanthoor. For its part, Pierre-Alexandre Jean managed to win fourth place from Albert Costa, since the start with the Lamborghini # 163 of the Spanish was not entirely positive, unlike the one harvested by Jack Aitken with # 114 and Alex Fontana with # 14. Still, Maro Engel’s competitive gene allowed the German’s # 6 Mercedes to get ahead of Aitken.

Alex Fontana and Ricardo Feller’s # 14 Lamborghini finished second after winning Saturday’s race.

The movements during the first phase of the race did not stop and Albert Costa became third in the blink of an eye, since the Spanish surpassed the Bentley # 107 after both accounting for the Audi # 32 of Dries Vanthoor. It didn’t take long for the Belgian rider to recover and went all out to overtake Pierre-Alexandre Jean, although he could not find the way to overtake the GT3 of the CMR team. Finally, Vanthoor surpassed # 107 when the first third of the race was completed, leaving Jean’s Bentley at the feet of the horses under pressure from Maro Engel with the Mercedes # 6.

Alex Fontana signed several overtaking before the start of the pit stops that put him squarely in the ‘top 10’, key movements before the exit of the track by Pierre-Alexandre Jean before going through the pitlane. In fact, the late stops of Raffaele Marciello in the Mercedes # 88 and Christian Engelhart in the Porsche # 54 they became the necessary coup to see a change of scenery in the race. In fact, Norbert Siedler was the new leader with the Lamborghini # 163 ahead of Charles Weerts’ Audi # 32, with the # 88 Mercedes relegated to third place ahead of the # 54 Porsche.

Faced with the power of the Lamborghini, Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts have added a new podium with the Audi # 32.

An equation in which the Mercedes # 88 disappeared due to battery problems, an incident that came with Timur Boguslavskiy with a comfortable lead of more than 10 seconds over Siedler himself. There was thus a clear path for the Lamborghini # 163 on its way to triumphEven more so when Charles Weerts, driver of Audi # 32, received a penalty for speeding in the pitlane. The GT3 of the leaders fulfilled a ‘Drive Through’ that made him fall to third position, behind a Lamborghini # 14 that, thanks to Ricardo Feller, reached podium positions after a great comeback.

The end was reached with victory for Albert Costa and Norbert Siedler with Lamborghini # 163 ahead of # 14, thus signing the double for Emil Frey Racing. Behind Ricardo Feller, Charles Weerts’ Audi # 32 crossed the line, in a good race in terms of fighting for the championship for the Team WRT car. For its part, Konsta Lappalainen saw the checkered flag in fourth place after enduring the tireless attacks of Ulysse de Pauw during the last third of the race in the # 107 Bentley. Mercedes # 89 finished sixth after beating Audi # 31 and Ferrari # 33 of Benjamin Hates.

Results 2 GT World Challenge EUrope 2021 (Sprint Cup) in Zandvoort

Pos. Pilots Car No.

Team

1st Time Siedler / Coast

Lamborghini Huracán GT3

# 163Emil Frey Racing

37 Laps

2nd Feller / Fontana

Lamborghini Huracán GT3

# 14

Emil Frey Racing

+10,954

3rd Weerts / Vanthoor

Audi R8 LMS GT3

# 32Team WRT

+ 24.1214ºLappalainen / Aitken

Lamborghini Huracán GT3

# 114 Emil Frey Racing

+ 28.7995º De Pauw / Jean

Bentley Continental GT3

# 107CMR

+29,358

6ºUmbrarescu / Guonon

Mercedes-AMG GT3

# 89AKKA ASP

+ 30.1407ºBird / TomitaAudi R8 LMS GT3 # 31Team WRT + 32.114

8th Hites / Perel

Ferrari 488 GT3

# 33

Rinaldi Racing

+33,927

9th Pérez Companc / Breukers

Mercedes-AMG GT3

# 90

Madpanda Motorsport

+34,275

10th Roussel / Haase

Audi R8 LMS GT3 # 66Saintéloc Racing

+38,609