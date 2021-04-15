Albert Abreu praises Gary Sánchez’s work as a receiver (Interview)

The super prospect of the New York Yankees, Albert Abreu, held an exclusive discussion with the editor for El Fildeo, Carlos Moreta, with whom we talked about his arrival in the Yankees’ big team to replace Domingo Germán, as well as his improvements after acting in Lidom during winter in a large-scale season.

During a conversation over the phone, Albert Abreu He spoke exclusively for El Fildeo with Carlos Moreta from the Dominican Republic, with whom we talked about his journey in the Minor Leagues, all his improvements before reaching the big team, the role that he would enter to occupy within the Yankees in this course, as well as his communication with the receiver and his compatriot Gary Sánchez, who at one point had spoken about the great advantages of having a wide-profile catcher behind the plate.

Dialogue:

– How do you rate your career from signing to No. 18 among Yankees prospects today?

– “I catalog my career in an extraordinary way, thanks to the way I have become a professional, I have been acquiring a lot of knowledge playing baseball in a professional way. Thank you goodbye we started low and we are here ”, he said.

– How much have the Tigres del Licey influenced your mentality as a professional, after two years of success in the Dominican League?

– “So much so that it has helped a lot in my development as a pitcher, since it is a League which is classified as strong, which greatly benefits Minor League players. That league is very good for us to develop, both in our pitching and also mentally, “he replied.

– 25 years … Is it time for Albert Abreu in search of stability and finally stay in the Major Leagues?

– “Establishing myself in the Major Leagues is one of my goals. I hope with the favor of God to achieve it and to stay for many years ”, he commented.

– The phone rings, you go to the big team to replace Domingo Germán, what was your reaction?

– “I was happy to be active again in the big team. One more step towards my goal, which is to establish myself in the Major Leagues, ”he said.

– Had you been told before the start of the season by sending you to the alternate field that you could be on the big team in just two weeks into the season?

– “I was sent to the alternate site, I was working on what I had to improve, although everything else happened over time without even waiting for it,” he said.

– If we measure your performance in two games this season with the Yankees on a scale of 1 to 10, what score would you give yourself?

– “The first outing was very good, in the second outing we had problems with controlling our pitches, we will continue working to improve it and hope that in the next outing we will be able to execute better,” he declared.

– Has the Yankees board of directors told you if you will go on the mound in starter form at some point or is everything going to take over?

– “Nothing has been communicated to me about that, so far I am only acting as a relief,” he replied.

– How much has Albert Abreu’s mechanics improved in staying on the mound consistently compared to your outings last season with the Tigres del Licey, where you seemed a bit out of control offering walks in quantity?

– “I have improved a lot in consistency, as well as mechanically, controlling more my breaking pitches and the location of my straight shot,” he declared.

– During a press conference last year playing for Lidom, you said: “What makes a pitcher feel comfortable is having a good receiver.” How about your experience in two outings where you played drums with Gary Sánchez, knowing his defensive potholes?

– “On the occasions that I have had drums with Gary [Sánchez], we have had a good communication, I have felt comfortable with him. I feel like he’s in control of the game, ”he declared.

– How has been the acceptance by your teammates once they called you to the Major Leagues?

– “My colleagues have always treated me in a very professional way, with a lot of camaraderie, I already know them and I have been in the clubhouse with them where we have had a great relationship. All the veterans have received me in a very nice way, “he said.

Albert Abreu, 25, was called up to the big team of the Yankees heading into the 2021 season of the MLB last Sunday as a substitute on the roster for Domingo Germán, who so far has been on the mound twice, mixing two innings pitched, with three strikeouts and two walks, leaving an ERA of 4.50 points.