Alberite and Vianés split the points after their 1-1 draw

The Alberite and the Vianés they tied one in the Marine Saenz during their last game in the Second Phase of the Third Division that took place this Sunday. The Alberite arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last match against the Agoncillo by a score of 1-0. On the visitors’ side, the Vianés he was defeated by 1-3 in the last game he played against Atlético River Ebro. After the result obtained, the Alberitense team was placed in ninth position, while the Vianés, for his part, is second at the end of the meeting.

The meeting started in a positive way for him Vianés, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal of Ninil in the 27th minute, thus ending the first half with the result of 0-1.

The second half started face to face for him Alberite, who put the tables with a goal from Chusmita at 55 minutes, ending the confrontation with a result of 1-1 in the light.

During the match, both coaches exhausted all their changes. By the Alberite they entered from the bench Ferdinand, Saenz, Ivan Ochoa, Zorrilla Y The letter G replacing Javi, Ruiz, Soto, Hector Y Zorzano, while changes by the Vianés They were Villares, Garin, Joseba, Gonzalez and Garcia, which entered through Txori, Alvaro Ruiz, Ninil, Cadarso Y Zuniga.

In the duel there was a total of a yellow card only for the Vianés team. Specifically, the referee showed a yellow card to Carlos Mendaza placeholder image.

With this result, the Alberite he gets 20 points and the Vianés with 41 points.

Data sheetAlberite:Hector (Zorrilla, min.70), Pérez, Cris Bellido, Chusmita, Javi (Fernando, min.46), Martinez, Zorzano (Lage, min.70), Garcia, Soto (Ivan Ochoa, min.57), Diaby and Ruiz (Saenz, min.50)Vianés:Marcos Garcia, Cadarso (Gonzalez, min.65), Borja Chasco, Gaizka, Pablo Vega, Álvaro Ruiz (Garín, min.55), Marcos, Txori (Villares, min.55), Zúñiga (Garcia, min.65), Ninil (Joseba, min.65) and Carlos MendazaStadium:Marino Saenz AndolloGoals:Ninil (0-1, min. 27) and Chusmita (1-1, min. 55)