Alber Elbaz, designer of Lanvin and Yves Saint Laurent, dies at 59 from coronavirus

Fashion designer Alber Elbaz, who became famous for his work with Lanvin and Yves Saint Laurent, died this Saturday at the age of 59 in a Paris hospital due to the coronavirus, Le Figaro announced. “I have lost not only a colleague, but a dear friend, […] Alber had a well-deserved reputation as one of the industry’s brightest and most beloved figures, ”said Johann Rupert, founder and president of Richemont, a Swiss luxury goods company.

Elbaz was born in Morocco. In 1996 he was appointed director of the fashion company Guy Laroche. Later he worked for Yves Saint Laurent. In 2001 he became the creative director of the then small company Lanvin. In the years of her work in this position, she managed to transform it into a leading women’s clothing brand and one of the most prestigious fashion houses in the world.